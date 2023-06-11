IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.17 million. Research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

