IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Price Performance
NASDAQ IRIX opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.49.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.17 million. Research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of IRIDEX
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
