GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Price Performance
Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.97.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 42.37%.
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.
