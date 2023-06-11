GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.97.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 42.37%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

