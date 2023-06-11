Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of TRIB opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.50.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 724.07% and a negative net margin of 54.84%. On average, analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
