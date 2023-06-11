Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of TRIB opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 724.07% and a negative net margin of 54.84%. On average, analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

About Trinity Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Further Reading

