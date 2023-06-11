Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.24.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $29.71 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sypris Solutions (SYPR)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.