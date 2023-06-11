Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $29.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

