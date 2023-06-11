StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $7.36 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.14 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.25.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.