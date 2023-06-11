Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $2.65 on Friday. Tantech has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.

Institutional Trading of Tantech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tantech by 11.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 134,694 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

