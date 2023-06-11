Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Xperi Stock Performance

XPER opened at $11.43 on Friday. Xperi has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xperi Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,757,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,429,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Xperi by 577.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 938,373 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the first quarter valued at about $8,099,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Xperi by 367.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 735,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Further Reading

