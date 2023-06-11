Analysts Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) PT at $20.67

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

M has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 309,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 102.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,480,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,610 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 20.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.