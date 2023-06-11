Analysts Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target at $121.88

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.88.

EEFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

EEFT opened at $111.91 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $121.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.95.

Insider Activity

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $6,034,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,509,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,866,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after buying an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,873,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,197,000 after purchasing an additional 342,927 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 709,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 294,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

