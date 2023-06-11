Brokerages Set Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) PT at $3.92

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.92.

GRAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 86.94%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grab will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grab by 15.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Grab by 22.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in Grab by 116.7% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 71,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 38,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,061,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

