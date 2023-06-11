Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives $76.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on CALX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,657,000 after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,769,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,731,000 after purchasing an additional 373,464 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Calix by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,276,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,796,000 after purchasing an additional 561,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Calix by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,380,000 after purchasing an additional 67,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Calix by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,002,000 after purchasing an additional 81,948 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALX stock opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.52 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.23 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

