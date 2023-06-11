Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$17.00 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$13.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.40, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.87 and a 12-month high of C$16.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.94.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.