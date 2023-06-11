Brokerages Set Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Price Target at $380.76

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $380.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of LIN opened at $360.76 on Thursday. Linde has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $362.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

