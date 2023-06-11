Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives $47.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on HWM shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

