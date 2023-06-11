Analysts Set ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Price Target at $2.54

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.54.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ViewRay from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ViewRay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ViewRay by 1,680.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 915,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 157,204 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 51,158 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,422,000 after acquiring an additional 307,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

VRAY opened at $0.55 on Thursday. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 120.48% and a negative net margin of 104.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

