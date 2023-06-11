Oxurion (TBGNF) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF – Get Rating) is one of 354 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Oxurion to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oxurion and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Oxurion alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxurion 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxurion Competitors 306 1474 3724 38 2.63

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 87.87%. Given Oxurion’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oxurion has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxurion N/A N/A N/A Oxurion Competitors -492.87% -60.99% -14.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Oxurion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.1% of Oxurion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxurion and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxurion N/A N/A -0.12 Oxurion Competitors $125.85 million -$739,692.31 -66.42

Oxurion’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Oxurion. Oxurion is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Oxurion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxurion NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of vitreo retinal diseases. It operates under JETREA brand name. The company was founded by Desire Collen in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxurion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.