Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $6.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

KGC opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 485.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $929.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,307,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 961,700 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Capital Growth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,948,521 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 194,484 shares during the period. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

