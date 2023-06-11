Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX) Financial Analysis

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom Digital Manufacturing -328.22% -62.49% -17.37% Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.4% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 2 2 0 2.50 Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 405.43%. Given Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fathom Digital Manufacturing is more favorable than Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom Digital Manufacturing $155.61 million 0.35 -$488.58 million N/A N/A Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A $0.00 76.07

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Summary

Fathom Digital Manufacturing beats Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services. The company serves the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors. Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a portable, solar-powered, and wide-area security device; ROSA-P, a switched-powered security and safety solution; RADDOG, a security industry's purpose-built mobile robot dog; ROSS, a software solution which enables millions of IP security cameras; and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle. In addition, it offers RADGuard, a customer-facing software; RADSOC, a security operations center; RADPMC, a property management center; RAD Mobile SOC; RAD Light My Way; RAD-dogs; AVA, an autonomous access control / vehicle access device; and RIO, a portable solar-powered and wide-area security devices. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. in August 2018. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. was founded in 2016 is based in Ferndale, Michigan.

