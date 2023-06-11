Reviewing Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) and Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Rating) and Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and Franklin Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Brunswick Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brunswick Bancorp 20.13% N/A N/A Franklin Financial Services 20.00% 13.01% 0.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Brunswick Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brunswick Bancorp and Franklin Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and Franklin Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brunswick Bancorp $16.41 million 2.75 $3.85 million $1.21 13.22 Franklin Financial Services $71.70 million 1.71 $14.94 million $3.44 8.12

Franklin Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp. Franklin Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brunswick Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Financial Services beats Brunswick Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brunswick Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

About Franklin Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans to consumers; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing. In addition, it offers various investment and trust services comprising estate planning and administration, corporate and personal trust fund management, pension, and profit sharing and other employee benefit funds management services, as well as custodial services; sells mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and offers safe deposit facilities and fiduciary services. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Franklin Future Fund Inc., operates as a non-bank investment company that makes venture capital investments. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.