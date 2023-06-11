Analysts Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Target Price at $29.77

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, Director Gary C. Kelly purchased 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.6 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,357,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,905,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,134,000 after buying an additional 351,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,691,000 after buying an additional 26,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -9.38%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

