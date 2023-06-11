Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $13.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.53.

GRFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. Grifols has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $13.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Grifols by 15.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

