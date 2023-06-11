Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $13.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.53.
GRFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Grifols Price Performance
NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. Grifols has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $13.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols
About Grifols
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
