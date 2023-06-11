PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) versus Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Head to Head Analysis

PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

PICC Property and Casualty pays an annual dividend of $9.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 32.0%. Kemper pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. PICC Property and Casualty pays out 49.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kemper pays out -27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Kemper shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kemper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICC Property and Casualty N/A N/A N/A Kemper -5.23% -6.24% -1.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PICC Property and Casualty and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares PICC Property and Casualty and Kemper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICC Property and Casualty N/A N/A N/A $19.70 1.56 Kemper $5.58 billion 0.52 -$301.20 million ($4.48) -10.21

PICC Property and Casualty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kemper. Kemper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PICC Property and Casualty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PICC Property and Casualty and Kemper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PICC Property and Casualty 0 0 0 0 N/A Kemper 0 1 2 1 3.00

Kemper has a consensus target price of $71.25, indicating a potential upside of 55.84%. Given Kemper’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kemper is more favorable than PICC Property and Casualty.

Summary

Kemper beats PICC Property and Casualty on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments. It also offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, and other insurance products. In addition, the company provides reinsurance, investment and funds application, insurance and claim handling agency, training, information technology and business, and property management services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Beijing, China. PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited is a subsidiary of The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides preferred and specialty automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and various other property and casualty insurance to individuals, as well as commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance; and supplemental accident and health insurance products, such as Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

