Brokerages Set Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) PT at $22.40

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.9 %

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

NYSE:KIM opened at $19.40 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 80.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 383.35%.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.