BTIG Research Increases Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $43.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

BRZE has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.76.

Braze Stock Up 16.2 %

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38. Braze has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.64% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,430,712.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $53,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,680. 26.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Braze by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Braze by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Braze by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Braze by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

