Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $400.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.13.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $454.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $208.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $466.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.94.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

