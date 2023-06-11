Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Oxford Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $11.05 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OXM. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.20.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average of $107.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 305,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $14,156,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $13,978,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,185,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.