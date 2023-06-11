Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 147.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Renalytix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Renalytix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Renalytix alerts:

Renalytix Trading Down 7.3 %

RNLX opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Renalytix has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Renalytix ( NASDAQ:RNLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,411.70% and a negative return on equity of 239.26%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. Analysts predict that Renalytix will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Renalytix in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Renalytix by 53.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. 11.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.