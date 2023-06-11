StockNews.com Lowers Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) to Hold

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIG. Citigroup cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $59.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.65. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $50.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $702,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,942,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $702,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,942,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,693 shares of company stock worth $5,231,135 in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 732,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,790,000 after purchasing an additional 462,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,309,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 857.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after acquiring an additional 409,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,605,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $17,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

