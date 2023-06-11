StockNews.com Lowers Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) to Hold

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2023

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIGGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIG. Citigroup cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $59.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.65. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $50.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $702,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,942,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $702,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,942,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,693 shares of company stock worth $5,231,135 in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 732,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,790,000 after purchasing an additional 462,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,309,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 857.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after acquiring an additional 409,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,605,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $17,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

