Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Arm” Rating for Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their arm rating on shares of Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 90 ($1.12) price target on the stock.
Sovereign Metals Stock Performance
SVML opened at GBX 24 ($0.30) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.72. Sovereign Metals has a one year low of GBX 20.02 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 31.20 ($0.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £113.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1,200.00 and a beta of 1.07.
