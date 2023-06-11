Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Arm” Rating for Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their arm rating on shares of Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 90 ($1.12) price target on the stock.

SVML opened at GBX 24 ($0.30) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.72. Sovereign Metals has a one year low of GBX 20.02 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 31.20 ($0.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £113.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1,200.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

