RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.84) price target on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday.

RWS Stock Performance

LON:RWS opened at GBX 258 ($3.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.60. RWS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.20 ($2.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 417.49 ($5.19). The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,612.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 258.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 323.82.

RWS Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,500.00%.

In other RWS news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($126,305.32). In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 40,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($126,305.32). Also, insider Candida (Candy) Davies acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($60,169.07). Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

