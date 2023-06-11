Whitbread’s (WTB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.73) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($48.73) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.51) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.73) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($53.46) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,891.25 ($48.37).

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 3,372 ($41.92) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,203.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,990.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44. The company has a market capitalization of £6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,443.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,651.92 ($45.40).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 49.80 ($0.62) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $24.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,362.32%.

In related news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($40.66), for a total transaction of £175,194.76 ($217,795.57). Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

