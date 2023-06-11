Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.55) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.12) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Mitie Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of LON:MTO opened at GBX 96.20 ($1.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. Mitie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 54.87 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 104 ($1.29). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,810.00, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

Mitie Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.