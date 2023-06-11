Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.55) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.12) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Shares of LON:MTO opened at GBX 96.20 ($1.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. Mitie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 54.87 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 104 ($1.29). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,810.00, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45.
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
