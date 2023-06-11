JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 320

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.85) to GBX 320 ($3.98) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.97) to GBX 380 ($4.72) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.48) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.48) to GBX 350 ($4.35) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 341.43 ($4.24).

NatWest Group Stock Performance

LON NWG opened at GBX 261 ($3.24) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 265.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 274.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 621.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 210.20 ($2.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 313.10 ($3.89).

Insiders Place Their Bets

About NatWest Group

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 52,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.23), for a total value of £137,443.80 ($170,864.99). In other news, insider Frank Dangeard acquired 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £2,707.38 ($3,365.71). Also, insider Alison Rose sold 52,863 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £137,443.80 ($170,864.99). 42.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also

