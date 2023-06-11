Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Loungers (LON:LGRS)

Loungers (LON:LGRS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Loungers Price Performance

Shares of LGRS stock opened at GBX 194 ($2.41) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 200.42. The firm has a market cap of £201.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2,155.56 and a beta of 1.57. Loungers has a 1-year low of GBX 178 ($2.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($2.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get Loungers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adam Bellamy acquired 10,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £20,015.82 ($24,882.92). Insiders own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Loungers Company Profile

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 17, 2022, it operated 195 sites, including 164 Lounges and 31 Cosy Club cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.