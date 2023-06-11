M&G (LON:MNG) PT Lowered to GBX 208 at Berenberg Bank

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 218 ($2.71) to GBX 208 ($2.59) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MNG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 247 ($3.07) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on M&G from GBX 190 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.49) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.23) to GBX 265 ($3.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&G presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 219.17 ($2.72).

M&G stock opened at GBX 201.70 ($2.51) on Thursday. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 159.30 ($1.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 229.90 ($2.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -305.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 198.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 197.32.

In other news, insider Andrea Rossi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,300 ($23,993.04). 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

