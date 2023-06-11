GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$55.00 at National Bank Financial

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GFL. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

