Brokerages Set Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Price Target at $70.00

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

MTX opened at $57.04 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

