Analysts Set Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) PT at $12.42

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.42.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $119,275.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Austin Russell bought 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $7,579,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,583,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $119,275.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,338.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 30.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,272,000 after purchasing an additional 865,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,258,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

