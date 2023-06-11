Analysts Set Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) PT at $126.71

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.71.

Several analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,908.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,908.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at $21,885,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,946 shares of company stock worth $3,707,646. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $134.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.77. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $135.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.