The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives $150.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

NYSE THG opened at $115.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3,852.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $110.77 and a 1 year high of $149.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.17 and its 200 day moving average is $130.64.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,796.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,869,000 after purchasing an additional 91,418 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 52,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

