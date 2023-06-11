Brokerages Set WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) PT at $13.67

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WHF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at WhiteHorse Finance

In other news, Director John Bolduc purchased 8,770 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,314. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 49,503 shares of company stock worth $590,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth about $124,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $297.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.25.

WhiteHorse Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.84%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Featured Articles

