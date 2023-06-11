Analysts Set Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) PT at $46.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAWN. Bank of America lowered shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,474,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $81,997. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $954.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of -2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

