Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives $186.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chord Energy from $213.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total transaction of $434,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,509,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Chord Energy Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

CHRD stock opened at $151.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $93.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $896.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $3.22 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.