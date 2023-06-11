Analysts Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Target Price at $100.00

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CRUS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of CRUS opened at $76.83 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average of $88.36.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $372.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $237,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.