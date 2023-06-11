Analysts Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Target Price at $80.00

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $65.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.35. Textron has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Textron by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 52.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.