Brokerages Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Price Target at $30.83

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKU. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $22.50 on Thursday. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.18.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

