Analysts Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Target Price at $52.38

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,311,000 after acquiring an additional 633,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after acquiring an additional 149,565 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,318,000 after acquiring an additional 516,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,816,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,268 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

