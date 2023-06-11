Brokerages Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target at $13.90

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MERC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth $723,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $623.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.82). Mercer International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

