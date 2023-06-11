Brokerages Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Target Price at $61.60

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LPX opened at $63.65 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 12.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.