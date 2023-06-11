Brokerages Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Target Price at $12.45

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.45.
MFA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
MFA Financial Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of MFA opened at $11.25 on Thursday. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.95.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
